Look of the Day
August 21, 2011
1. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE Selena Gomez modeled a maxidress from her Dream Out Loud line backstage at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts.
WHY WE LOVE IT The multitalented teen pumped up her pretty ruffled dress with an unexpected accessory-a bright yellow belt.
August 21, 2011
2. Kristen BellWHAT SHE WORE Bell dressed up for the Day of Indulgence event in a lace top and painterly print shorts from Alberta Ferretti accessorized with melon-hued Casadei pumps and a Jimmy Choo tote.
August 21, 2011
3. Charlize TheronWHAT SHE WORE In London, Theron stepped out wearing skinny Current/Elliott jeans topped with a Leslie Fremar for Fruit of the Loom T-shirt and a plaid Joe's Jeans button-down.
August 21, 2011
4. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Greene dined at a Tiffany amp Co. event in a L’Wren Scott dress, Jimmy Choo heels, Bottega Veneta minaudiere and diamonds from the jeweler.
August 21, 2011
5. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Hathaway stopped by the Today Show in flowing print separates by Elizabeth and James.
