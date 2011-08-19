Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
August 19, 2011
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE For a Beverly Hills dinner celebrating Frank Gehry's collaboration with Tiffany & Co., Diane Kruger chose a Prabal Gurung design, accessorized with two-tone sandals and a Ferragamo clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT With its long sleeves and peek-a-boo embroidered tulle skirt, Kruger's sparkling dress was at once demure and utterly sultry.
August 19, 2011
2. Michelle MonaghanWHAT SHE WORE For an L.A.bash, Monaghan layered a leather motorcycle jacket over an indigo print dress, finishing the look with a triple-strand chain necklace and short suede boots.
August 19, 2011
3. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE Holmes looked fresh at the Tiffany & Co. dinner in a Calvin Klein Collection shirtdress and pointy-toe Lanvin pumps.
August 19, 2011
4. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE The Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to Summerfield Community Centre in a nautical-inspired ensemble from Alexander McQueen.
August 19, 2011
5. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE For the Tiffany & Co. dinner, Rossum chose a silver Katharine Kidd dress accessorized with a clutch and peep-toes from Christian Louboutin and jewelry from, naturally, Tiffany & Co.
