WHAT SHE WORE For a Beverly Hills dinner celebrating Frank Gehry's collaboration with Tiffany & Co., Diane Kruger chose a Prabal Gurung design, accessorized with two-tone sandals and a Ferragamo clutch.



WHY WE LOVE IT With its long sleeves and peek-a-boo embroidered tulle skirt, Kruger's sparkling dress was at once demure and utterly sultry.