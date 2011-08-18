Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 18, 2011
1. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE Elizabeth Banks matched her Louboutins to her black and red Dolce & Gabbana dress for an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress took the polka dot trend in a sexy new direction with her body-hugging strapless number.
-
August 18, 2011
2. Rachel ZoeWHAT SHE WORE The new mom debuted her latest Rachel Zoe collection at N.Y.C.'s Saks Fifth Avenue in a floor-sweeping maxidress and leather blazer.
-
August 18, 2011
3. Kourtney KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kardashian joined her sisters to launch the Kardashian Kollection for Sears in a tie-neck blush minidress from the line.
-
August 18, 2011
4. Kelly RowlandWHAT SHE WORE Rowland hit a press conference for The X Factor in a slinky Versace sheath, a statement cuff and towering Giuseppe Zanotti boots.
-
August 18, 2011
5. Emmanuelle ChriquiWHAT SHE WORE Chriqui attended the N.Y.C. premiere of 5 Days of War in '70s-inspired cabernet trousers from Tucker by Gaby Basora and a sheer blouse.
August 18, 20111 of 5
Elizabeth Banks
WHAT SHE WORE Elizabeth Banks matched her Louboutins to her black and red Dolce & Gabbana dress for an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress took the polka dot trend in a sexy new direction with her body-hugging strapless number.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress took the polka dot trend in a sexy new direction with her body-hugging strapless number.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM