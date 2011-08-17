Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
August 17, 2011
1. Julianne MooreWHAT SHE WORE Julianne Moore celebrated the Blu-ray release of The Big Lebowski in a bow-neck Jason Wu dress and Tabitha Simmons shoes.
WHY WE LOVE IT Leopard print stilettos were a sexy contrast to the actress's demure ensemble.
August 17, 2011
2. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE Banks worked a tiered confection with a leather Prada clutch, Irene Neuwirth jewelry and black heels at the Our Idiot Brother premiere.
August 17, 2011
3. Pippa MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton topped a Whistles print dress with the label's quilted jacket in London. She completed the look with an envelope clutch and tan espadrilles.
August 17, 2011
4. Rashida JonesWHAT SHE WORE For the Our Idiot Brother premiere, Jones styled a colorblock Stella McCartney dress with Neil Lane diamonds and suede LINK {http://fashiondesigners.instyle.com/who_is_wearing/photos/casadei/results.html?No=0} {Casadei}] pumps.
August 17, 2011
5. Olivia MunnWHAT SHE WORE Munn arrived at the Our Idiot Brother premiere in a single-shoulder Carolina Herrera cocktail dress, coral Neil Lane jewelry and patent leather peep-toes.
