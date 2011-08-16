Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
August 16, 2011
1. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Kerry Washington unwound at Jennifer Klein's annual Day of Indulgence in Express jeans, a short-sleeve Ann Taylor blouse, lace-up Tory Burch booties and a Louboutin clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress gave new meaning to the term "hot pants" in a bold red pair accented with leopard print.
August 16, 2011
2. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE A Dolce & Gabbana bespectacled Saldana arrived at the Day of Indulgence in a black L'Agence column, YSL sandals and a Givenchy bag.
August 16, 2011
3. Chloe MoretzWHAT SHE WORE Moretz took questions at a Kick-Ass panel in rainbow Christopher Kane separates and strappy sandals.
August 16, 2011
4. Rachel ZoeWHAT SHE WORE The stylist screened Homeland in an LNA maxidress cinched with a vintage Alaia belt and accessorized with a statement necklace and a Gucci clutch.
August 16, 2011
5. Hailee SteinfeldWHAT SHE WORE At the Day of Indulgence, Steinfeld accessorized her lace H&M LWD with peep-toe Nine West platforms.
