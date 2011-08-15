WHAT SHE WORE Kim Kardashian walked the VH1 Do Something Awards blue carpet in a strong-shouldered Antonio Berardi column that she paired with gold Ippolita danglers and a mosaic Judith Leiber clutch.



WHY WE LOVE IT Was the bride-to-be dropping hints of what to expect this weekend? The sultry star looked ready to walk down the aisle in a figure-flaunting parchment design.