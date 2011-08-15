Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
August 15, 2011
1. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kim Kardashian walked the VH1 Do Something Awards blue carpet in a strong-shouldered Antonio Berardi column that she paired with gold Ippolita danglers and a mosaic Judith Leiber clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT Was the bride-to-be dropping hints of what to expect this weekend? The sultry star looked ready to walk down the aisle in a figure-flaunting parchment design.
2. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE At the Hollywood Palladium, Washington styled a lace Zuhair Murad cocktail dress with pave Arunashi jewelry, a black clutch and peep-toe Jimmy Choo booties.
3. Claire DanesWHAT SHE WORE Danes screened Homeland in a beaded L'Wren Scott LWD and blush stilettos.
4. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Wilde picked up her statuette at the Do Something Awards in a mint Chloe maxidress, diamond Dana Rebecca Designs jewelry, a Raven Kauffman Couture clutch and snakeskin Jimmy Choo platforms.
5. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Stone filmed an appearance on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon in a neon Christopher Kane shift, diamond Ippolita earrings, a rose gold Carla Amorim ring and satin Brian Atwood heels.
