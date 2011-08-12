Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
August 12, 2011
1. Lady GagaWHAT SHE WORE In L.A., Lady Gaga worked a single-shoulder Versace shift and sky-high Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT The fashion renegade looked positively chic in a bright print paired with neutral black accessories and pretty blond locks.
August 12, 2011
2. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Wilde was spotted in a chiffon Gucci gown, diamond Sethi Couture studs and patent leather Brian Atwood pumps at the London Cowboys and Aliens premiere.
August 12, 2011
3. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Stone stepped out in hot pink Brian Atwood heels, a ruffled Chloe sheath and Jamie Wolf hoops.
August 12, 2011
4. Jaime KingWHAT SHE WORE King attended a Kate Spade New York bash in a floral applique skirt, charcoal sweater, quilted clutch and silver stilettos.
August 12, 2011
5. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Saldana ran errands in a silk Bird by Juicy Couture jumpsuit and added oversize shades, a purple See by Chloe tote and strappy Ann Taylor sandals.
August 12, 20111 of 5
