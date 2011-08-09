Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 9, 2011
1. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE For the N.Y.C. premiere of One Day, the actress accented a Alexander McQueen cocktail dress with Tiffany & Co. diamonds and Christian Louboutin accessories.
WHY WE LOVE IT Little black dresses were the look of choice for Hollywood's most fashionable! Anne Hathaway stood out from the pack in a drop-waist design with exquisite gold embroidery.
-
August 9, 2011
2. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE Holmes mingled with fans at the N.Y.C. premiere of Don't Be Afraid of the Dark in a plunging design, diamond Jennifer Meyer necklace and nude stilettos.
-
August 9, 2011
3. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE At the Fox All-Star party, Kruger added sparkle to her LBD and boucle Chanel blazer with glitter booties from Miu Miu.
-
August 9, 2011
4. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Wilde attended the Berlin premiere of Cowboys and Aliens in a structured Tom Ford sheath, gold Carrera y Carrera jewelry and patent leather Brian Atwood platforms.
-
August 9, 2011
5. Cate BlanchettWHAT SHE WORE Blanchett took in a performance at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in a velvet column and peep-toe pumps.
August 9, 20111 of 5
Anne Hathaway
WHAT SHE WORE For the N.Y.C. premiere of One Day, the actress accented a Alexander McQueen cocktail dress with Tiffany & Co. diamonds and Christian Louboutin accessories.
WHY WE LOVE IT Little black dresses were the look of choice for Hollywood's most fashionable! Anne Hathaway stood out from the pack in a drop-waist design with exquisite gold embroidery.
WHY WE LOVE IT Little black dresses were the look of choice for Hollywood's most fashionable! Anne Hathaway stood out from the pack in a drop-waist design with exquisite gold embroidery.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM