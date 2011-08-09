WHAT SHE WORE For the N.Y.C. premiere of One Day, the actress accented a Alexander McQueen cocktail dress with Tiffany & Co. diamonds and Christian Louboutin accessories.



WHY WE LOVE IT Little black dresses were the look of choice for Hollywood's most fashionable! Anne Hathaway stood out from the pack in a drop-waist design with exquisite gold embroidery.