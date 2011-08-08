WHAT SHE WORE Selena Gomez greeted fans at the Teen Choice Awards in an asymmetrical Erin Fetherston minidress. She finished the look with gold Carla Amorim earrings, an H. Stern ring, a fuchsia M.C.L. By Matthew Campbell Laurenza miniaudiere and strappy Brian Atwood sandals.



WHY WE LOVE IT Dresses in shades of champagne, cream and white were all the rage on the red carpet this weekend! Gomez punched up her version of the trend with playful purple accessories.