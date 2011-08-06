Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
August 6, 2011
1. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE The actress tucked her button-down into a tweed pencil skirt and added ankle-strap Louis Vuitton heels in Hollywood.
WHY WE LOVE IT Jessica Chastain is officially one to watch! The style star in the making looked polished in crisp separates.
August 6, 2011
2. Mila KunisWHAT SHE WORE Kunis shopped Paris in a cropped blazer, skinny jeans, a leather Loewe crossbody and Chanel ballet flats.
August 6, 2011
3. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE At a Coldplay concert, Belle styled her tribal Express maxidress with a quilted Chanel chain-strap bag.
August 6, 2011
4. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE While running errands, Witherspoon paired white shorts with a cuffed blouse and Gerard Darel flats.
August 6, 2011
5. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr worked a tiered print dress, relaxed blazer, red Prada satchel and leather sandals in Sydney.
