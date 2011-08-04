Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
August 4, 2011
1. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE Rachel Bilson arrived at a network party in an Erdem button-down and bright slacks that she styled with Christian Louboutin heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The Hart of Dixie actress mixed prints like a pro in a sweet floral and feisty leopard pairing. Basic black and red accents anchored the ensemble.
August 4, 2011
2. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Stone taped a Late Show with David Letterman appearance in a long-sleeve LBD and burgundy Brian Atwood pumps.
August 4, 2011
3. Jaime KingWHAT SHE WORE King paired her drop waist Valentino confection with studded Louboutins in Beverly Hills.
August 4, 2011
4. Claire DanesWHAT SHE WORE Danes hit the CBS, Showtime and The CW bash in a silk Reed Krakoff wrap dress, wide cuff and nude peep-toes.
August 4, 2011
5. Mila KunisWHAT SHE WORE Kunis stopped by London's BBC Radio 1 in a polka-dot Oscar de la Renta dress, diamond Dana Rebecca Designs necklace, gray clutch and snakeskin Brian Atwood pumps.
