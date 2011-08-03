Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
August 3, 2011
1. Dianna AgronWHAT SHE WORE Dianna Agron stopped by Late Night with Jimmy Fallon in a printed Erdem sheath and metallic sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Quinn who? The Glee star made a smoldering departure from her onscreen character in a sleek ensemble and smokey makeup.
August 3, 2011
2. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE Holmes walked onto The Tonight Show with Jay Leno stage in red Isabel Marant jeans that she paired with a white blouse and mesh Madewell sweater.
August 3, 2011
3. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr stepped out of a Sydney salon in a striped dress, black blazer and leather Prada tote.
August 3, 2011
4. Mila KunisWHAT SHE WORE Kunis got around London in a long-sleeve Cacharel minidress, navy clutch and Elie Saab T-straps.
August 3, 2011
5. Brooklyn DeckerWHAT SHE WORE In the Hamptons, Decker layered a turquoise crossbody over a pointelle Lacoste + Malandrino maxidress.
