Look of the Day
July 31, 2011
1. Mila KunisWHAT SHE WORE Mila Kunis hit the Berlin leg of her Friends with Benefits press tour in a satin Lanvin cocktail dress, purple pumps, a rose gold Dana Rebecca Designs necklace and quartz Ippolita drop earrings.
WHY WE LOVE IT The star kept it short and sweet in a playful pink number. She complemented the gathered mini's feminine vibe with delicate accessories.
July 31, 2011
2. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE In West Hollywood, Richie styled her belted Ella Moss maxidress with a velvet clutch and added studded heels.
July 31, 2011
3. Anna PaquinWHAT SHE WORE Paquin stepped out at the L.A. Shorts Fest in a Hervé Léger By Max Azria pencil skirt paired with a white Tee and leopard print platforms.
July 31, 2011
4. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Pinto taped The Tonight Show in a rust Marios Schwab wrap dress and python sandals.
July 31, 2011
5. Paula PattonWHAT SHE WORE Patton arrived at an Ella Moss bash in the label's floral minidress and lace-up booties.
