Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
July 30, 2011
1. Molly SimsWHAT SHE WORE Molly Sims layered a persimmon blazer over her neutral minidress and added suede heels at the Rise of the Planet of the Apes premiere.
WHY WE LOVE IT The model demonstrated a chic and easy way to colorblock in her accessible take on the summer trend.
July 30, 2011
2. Rachel WeiszWHAT SHE WORE Weisz made the talk show rounds in a belted Louis Vuitton number, Monique Pean jewelry and lace peep-toes.
July 30, 2011
3. Anna PaquinWHAT SHE WORE Paquin stepped on stage for a True Blood panel in an applique Stella McCartney sheath and suede YSL stilettos.
July 30, 2011
4. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr ran errands in a floral maxidress that she paired with plastic shades, a Miu Miu messenger and T-strap sandals.
July 30, 2011
5. Joan SmallsWHAT SHE WORE The model toasted David Yurman at the label's rooftop soiree in a navy Alexander Wang knit dress, silver jewelry and strappy Gucci heels.
