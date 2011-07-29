Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 29, 2011
1. Julianne MooreWHAT SHE WORE Julianne Moore sat down with Regis and Kelly in a tiered shift and wedge sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT There's nothing beige about this look! Once again, the actress appeared cool and laidback in a neutral Lanvin dress.
-
July 29, 2011
2. Freida PintoWHY WE LOVE IT At the Rise of the Planet of the Apes premiere, Pinto paired a kelly green Juan Carlos Obando dress with nude Brian Atwood peep-toes.
-
July 29, 2011
3. Rose ByrneWHAT SHE WORE Byrne rocked out to a concert at the W South Beach in a peek-a-boo blouse, saffron Zimmermann leather skirt and Nicholas Kirkwood lace-ups.
-
July 29, 2011
4. Rachel WeiszWHAT SHE WORE Weisz filmed an appearance on The Daily Show in a belted LBD. She finished the look with metal aviators, a chain-strap bag, Monique Pean jewelry and leather pumps.
-
July 29, 2011
5. Jaime KingWHAT SHE WORE King worked a printed maxidress, slouchy gold purse and strappy sandals at an L.A. Ella Moss bash.
July 29, 20111 of 5
Julianne Moore
WHAT SHE WORE Julianne Moore sat down with Regis and Kelly in a tiered shift and wedge sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT There's nothing beige about this look! Once again, the actress appeared cool and laidback in a neutral Lanvin dress.
WHY WE LOVE IT There's nothing beige about this look! Once again, the actress appeared cool and laidback in a neutral Lanvin dress.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM