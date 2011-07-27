Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 27, 2011
1. Mila KunisWHAT SHE WORE Mila Kunis got friendly with her costar at a Moscow Friends with Benefits press event in a cotton pique Louis Vuitton LWD and turquoise pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Kunis looked white hot in a contoured design complemented by sky-high heels and sleek strands.
-
July 27, 2011
2. Jaime KingWHAT SHE WORE King hosted a Stand Up To Cancer benefit in a beaded Valentino gown and diamond Bulgari jewelry.
-
July 27, 2011
3. Ginnifer GoodwinWHAT SHE WORE Goodwin worked a black and white ensemble at Maxim's Comic-Con kickoff party.
-
July 27, 2011
4. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo attended the DKNY Sun Soiree in the label's colorblock maxidress, layered necklaces and fuschia Stuart Weitzman sandals.
-
July 27, 2011
5. Rachel WeiszWHAT SHE WORE Weisz stopped by Today in a pieced leather See by Chloe dress accented with aviators, a chain-strap bag, Monique Pean jewelry and lace peep-toes.
July 27, 20111 of 5
