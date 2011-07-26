Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 26, 2011
1. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Sarah Jessica Parker helped unveil Cindy Chao's newest collection in the designer's gold jewelry, a silk crepe Prabal Gurung LWD and ankle-strap Salvatore Ferragamo heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress positively glowed in a tan-enhancing ivory sheath. Airy chiffon panels gave the dress a summery vibe.
-
July 26, 2011
2. Sofia VergaraWHAT SHE WORE Vergara hit the blue carpet at the premiere of The Smurfs in a sequin Missoni column and Lorraine Schwartz gems.
-
July 26, 2011
3. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba stopped by The Tonight Show in a pleated Alice + Olivia maxidress, cork Brian Atwood platforms and vintage House of Lavande jewelry.
-
July 26, 2011
4. Minka KellyWHAT SHE WORE At the Comic-Con Charlie’s Angels press event, Kelly paired a print dress from Etro with gold C. Greene hoops and leather pumps.
-
July 26, 2011
5. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo arrived at the premiere of The Smurfs in an off-the-shoulder blouse, tiered skirt and plumed Stuart Weitzman sandals.
July 26, 20111 of 5
Sarah Jessica Parker
