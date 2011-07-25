Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 25, 2011
1. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE The Immortals actress wowed the Comic-Con crowd in an acid yellow Michael Kors shift and strappy Dana Davis sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Freida Pinto looked as bold (and beautiful!) as a comic book heroine in a daring neon hue accented with graphic leather piping.
-
July 25, 2011
2. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE At the San Diego Cowboys & Aliens premiere, Wilde walked the red carpet in a lace Dolce & Gabbana gown and diamond jewelry.
-
July 25, 2011
3. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift stopped by New York's Z100 radio station in an embroidered Tibi minidress that she paired with crystal studs, a skinny gold belt and bow-topped heels.
-
July 25, 2011
4. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE Biel styled a Christian Cota silk trapeze top and boucle shorts with Stephen Webster jewels and blush Aldo for Christian Cota sandals for Comic-Con's Total Recall panel.
-
July 25, 2011
5. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Lopez dined at a Miami eatery in a printed Emilio Pucci maxidress, accented with a black envelope clutch and statement danglers.
