Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
July 23, 2011
1. Lauren ConradWHAT SHE WORE Lauren Conrad attended a ThisNext event in a Nicole Miller dress and Aldo pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT L.C. always gets it right! The designer looked fresh and summery in a subtly ruched white sheath.
July 23, 2011
2. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE On the Today Show, Stone played up her auburn locks with a persimmon sheath, peach suede Brian Atwood pumps and gold House of Lavande earrings.
July 23, 2011
3. Gillian JacobsWHAT SHE WORE At a ThisNext event, the Community star nailed the high-low look in a quilted H&M dress paired with pointy-toe pumps and a Chanel chain-strap bag.
July 23, 2011
4. Jordana BrewsterWHAT SHE WORE Brewster added Ippolita jewelry to her ruffled floral maxidress for the ThisNext event.
July 23, 2011
5. Kourtney KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kardashian hosted an engagement party for her sister Kim sporting a white pleated minidress and sky-high patent pumps.
