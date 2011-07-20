WHAT SHE WORE Diane Kruger attended Miu Miu's presentation of director Lucrecia Martel's short film, Muta, wearing an embroidered dress and oversize suede clutch from the brand with Jimmy Choo sandals.



WHY WE LOVE IT The stunning actress channeled a film noir beauty in a '40s-inspired high-neck design, complemented with femme fatale sculpted curls.