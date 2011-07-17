Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 17, 2011
1. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE In Beverly Hills, Ashley Greene worked Blank N.Y.C. skinny jeans with a houndstooth Salvatore Ferragamo clutch, black sweater and suede platforms.
WHY WE LOVE IT On this summer day, the only thing hotter than the Twilight actress was her fiery red denim.
-
July 17, 2011
2. Rose ByrneWHAT SHE WORE Byrne previewed the Zimmermann resort collection in an embroidered sundress and Nicholas Kirkwood heels.
-
July 17, 2011
3. Naomi CampbellWHAT SHE WORE Campbell attended a Dolce & Gabbana bash in the label's leopard print halter dress and suede Azzedine Alaïa sandals.
-
July 17, 2011
4. Kelly RipaWHAT SHE WORE Ripa filmed a segment for Live with Regia and Kelly in a tiered print dress and metallic Nicholas Kirkwood lace-up heels.
-
July 17, 2011
5. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE Witherspoon got a touchup at her Santa Monica salon in a chambray shirtdress from Billy Reid, bright wedges, a Maya Brenner necklace and a leather Chloe satchel.
July 17, 20111 of 5
Ashley Greene
WHAT SHE WORE In Beverly Hills, Ashley Greene worked Blank N.Y.C. skinny jeans with a houndstooth Salvatore Ferragamo clutch, black sweater and suede platforms.
WHY WE LOVE IT On this summer day, the only thing hotter than the Twilight actress was her fiery red denim.
WHY WE LOVE IT On this summer day, the only thing hotter than the Twilight actress was her fiery red denim.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM