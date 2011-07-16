Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
July 16, 2011
Cameron Diaz
WHAT SHE WORE At a press event in Cancun, the actress topped her belted A.L.C. jumpsuit with a cuffed Current/Elliott jacket and accessorized with gold Kara Ackerman Designs hoops, turquoise beads and espadrille wedges.
WHY WE LOVE IT Looks like this Bad Teacher is spending summer vacation on the beach. Cameron Diaz played up her tropical tan in a crisp white design.
Camilla Belle
WHAT SHE WORE Belle shopped the Beverly Hills Cartier boutique in a multi-color knit dress and ballet flats.
Jordana Brewster
WHAT SHE WORE Brewster strolled L.A. in a white button-down, belted shorts and a leather tote.
Pippa Middleton
WHAT SHE WORE Middleton lunched in a belted denim jumper and leather espadrilles.
Claudia Schiffer
WHAT SHE WORE Schiffer presented her new cashmere collection in a plaid tunic paired with zip-up J Brand pants and black booties.
