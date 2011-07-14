Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
July 14, 2011
1. Eva LongoriaWHAT SHE WORE Eva Longoria spoke at the Microsoft Imagine Cup Worldwide Finals in a saffron ASOS shift and Brian Atwood slingbacks.
WHY WE LOVE IT This smart dresser made her legs look miles long in a monochromatic combo.
July 14, 2011
2. Nicole KidmanWHAT SHE WORE Kidman took in a screening of Snow Flower and the Secret Fan in a knee-length Elie Saab peplum dress paired with a ruby Cathy Waterman cuff, bordeaux L'Wren Scott clutch and strappy Jimmy Choo sandals.
July 14, 2011
3. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington dazzled at the ESPY Awards in a beaded Jenny Packham design, H. Stern diamonds and silver-accented Gio Diev heels.
July 14, 2011
4. Brooklyn DeckerWHAT SHE WORE Decker heated up the ESPY Awards red carpet in a leather Jay Ahr tube dress and spiked Louboutins.
July 14, 2011
5. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Chastain helped launch Bottega Veneta's newest fragrance in a persimmon sheath and multi-hued sandals.
