Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 13, 2011
1. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE Reese Witherspoon attended a Tusk Trust's U.S. Patron's Circle luncheon in a ruffled Hanii Y dress and leather sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT America's sweetheart glowed in a eye-catching persimmon sheath. She kept the look garden party appropriate by styling it with casual tan wedges and a breezy down 'do.
-
July 13, 2011
2. Malin AkermanWHAT SHE WORE For the Sarah's Key after-party, Akerman worked a ruched LWD from All Saints with suede booties and a silver box clutch.
-
July 13, 2011
3. Emma WatsonWHAT SHE WORE Watson arrived for a Late Show with David Letterman taping in a single-sleeve Balmain tunic, Jennifer Meyer danglers and cork Louboutin wedges.
-
July 13, 2011
4. Clemence PoseyWHAT SHE WORE Poesy chose pastel Chanel separates and silver platforms for the Paris premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.
-
July 13, 2011
5. Angie HarmonWHAT SHE WORE Harmon stopped by the SiriusXM studio in a draped halter dress, H. Stern earrings and suede booties.
July 13, 20111 of 5
Reese Witherspoon
WHAT SHE WORE Reese Witherspoon attended a Tusk Trust's U.S. Patron's Circle luncheon in a ruffled Hanii Y dress and leather sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT America's sweetheart glowed in a eye-catching persimmon sheath. She kept the look garden party appropriate by styling it with casual tan wedges and a breezy down 'do.
WHY WE LOVE IT America's sweetheart glowed in a eye-catching persimmon sheath. She kept the look garden party appropriate by styling it with casual tan wedges and a breezy down 'do.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM