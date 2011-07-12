Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
July 12, 2011
1. Emma WatsonWHAT SHE WORE Emma Watson brought big screen drama to the Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2 premiere in a silk duchess Bottega Veneta evening gown.
WHY WE LOVE IT The petite actress conjured up some curves in a bustier design with a sculptural skirt. The result-pure magic.
July 12, 2011
2. Kate WinsletWHAT SHE WORE At a Beijing event, Winslet represented Lancome in an asymmetrical Ralph Lauren design accessorized with diamond chandeliers and a sequin Sergio Rossi box clutch.
July 12, 2011
3. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker had a family outing at the Harry Potter premiere in a printed Oscar de la Renta gown paired with a Salvatore Ferragamo midnight blue blazer and crocodile bucket bag.
July 12, 2011
4. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE Banks struck a pose at the BAFTA Brits to Watch gala in head-to-toe Versace and gold Neil Lane jewelery.
July 12, 2011
5. Karolina KurkovaWHAT SHE WORE Kurkova sizzled at the Ischia Global Film and Music Festival in a hot pink Sophie Theallet column and a patent leather clutch.
