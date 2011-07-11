Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
July 11, 2011
1. Blake LivelyEVENT: BAFTA Brits to Watch
DESIGNER: Marchesa
WHY WE LOVE IT: The 21st-century goddess complemented her California glow in an airy, Grecian-inspired design.
July 11, 2011
2. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton stepped out for the BAFTA gala in a belted Alexander McQueen confection paired with sparkling silver Jimmy Choo accessories.
July 11, 2011
3. Maria BelloWHAT SHE WORE Bello made an entrance at the Brits to Watch event in a single-shoulder Donna Karan gown, gunmetal René Caovilla heels, a diamond Carla Amorim bracelet and a crystal Judith Leiber clutch.
July 11, 2011
4. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Chastain chose a sleek strawberry column for the BAFTA event.
July 11, 2011
5. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Saldana cheered on the players at The Foundation Polo Challenge in a floral Chloe halter dress, platform sandals and a coral envelope clutch.
