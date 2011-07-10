Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
July 10, 2011
1. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Anne Hathaway browsed the Paris Chopard boutique in a floral LWD, black Versace shades and bright pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Here comes the hot stepper! Bold red stilettos added punch to the actress's delicate lace dress.
July 10, 2011
2. Pippa MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton multitasked with a nylon Knomo laptop case and a top-handle Modalu bag while strolling London in a striped BCBG Max Azria dress.
July 10, 2011
3. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE At the Disney Channel HD launch, Gomez sparkled in a silver blouse paired with skinny jeans and suede booties.
July 10, 2011
4. Halle BerryWHAT SHE WORE Berry stepped out in Hollywood sporting an Amy Matto print dress, sandals and a slouchy leather bag.
July 10, 2011
5. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton toured Canada in a one-button Smythe blazer over a ruffled blouse and navy J Brand jeans.
July 10, 2011
