Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 9, 2011
1. Catherine Middleton
WHAT SHE WORE The Duchess of Cambridge visited the Calgary Zoo in a Catherine Walker coatdress accessorized with a nude clutch and matching L.K. Bennett pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Middleton's bold red ensemble perfectly set off a stunning diamond maple leaf brooch, on loan from Her Majesty the Queen.
-
July 9, 2011
2. Claudia SchifferWHAT SHE WORE Schiffer launched her cashmere collection in a graphic tunic over skinny trousers and laser-cut Sergio Rossi booties.
-
July 9, 2011
3. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE Holmes checked into her Paris hotel in a cream blouse worn with skinny jeans and snakeskin peep-toes.
-
July 9, 2011
4. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE Klum taped an episode of Project Runway in a slinky Elizabeth and James LBD and ankle-strap heels.
-
July 9, 2011
5. Pippa MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE In London, the younger Middleton styled a colorful sheath with her quilted motorcycle jacket, red leather bag, Knomo laptop case and embellished flats.
July 9, 20111 of 5
Catherine Middleton
WHAT SHE WORE The Duchess of Cambridge visited the Calgary Zoo in a Catherine Walker coatdress accessorized with a nude clutch and matching L.K. Bennett pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Middleton's bold red ensemble perfectly set off a stunning diamond maple leaf brooch, on loan from Her Majesty the Queen.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM