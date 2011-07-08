Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
July 8, 2011
1. Hilary SwankWHAT SHE WORE Hilary Swank took in the Hugo Boss spring collection in the label's colorblock sheath, a Vhernier ring and strappy sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Simply chic! The actress flaunted her figure in a waist-whittling design.
July 8, 2011
2. Emma WatsonWHAT SHE WORE For the Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2 premiere's after-party, Watson changed into a silver Elie Saab confection, satin heels and diamond Chopard jewelry.
July 8, 2011
3. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts celebrated the final installment of Harry Potter in a lace-paneled Max Mara cocktail dress, Kotur clutch, onyx Dana Rebecca Designs studs and black Sergio Rossi stilettos.
July 8, 2011
4. Clemence PoesyWHAT SHE WORE The Harry Potter actress walked the film's red carpet in a silk chiffon Nina Ricci LWD and shirred heels.
July 8, 2011
5. Jennifer AnistonWHAT SHE WORE Aniston made her mark at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in a floral Prada minidress and nude peep-toes.
July 8, 20111 of 5
