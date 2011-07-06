Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
July 6, 2011
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Diane Kruger wowed at the Chanel couture show in the label’s asymmetrical design, bronze Sergio Rossi sandals and chandelier earrings.
WHY WE LOVE IT It's all in the details! Intricate beadwork adorned the bodice, hemline and interior of the actress's ultra-chic LWD.
July 6, 2011
2. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE On HSN, Lopez introduced her new fragrance in a silver tunic and mirrored heels.
July 6, 2011
3. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo hit the Armani Prive show in a pinstripe blazer, wide-leg trousers and a chain-strap purse.
July 6, 2011
4. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Hathaway previewed the Valentino couture collection in the label's pointelle gown and patent leather pumps.
July 6, 2011
5. Milla JovovichWHAT SHE WORE Jovovich styled her gold-flecked skirt with a burnout tank, quilted purse and suede sandals at the Chanel couture show.
