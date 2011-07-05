Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 5, 2011
1. Cate BlanchettWHAT SHE WORE Cate Blanchett sizzled in a sculpted Armani Privé suit at the label's Paris show.
WHY WE LOVE IT This lady in red demonstrated how to wear a head-to-toe hue by pairing bold lines and contrasting textures.
-
July 5, 2011
2. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE At the Armani Privé show, Holmes paired her black ensemble with snakeskin peep-toes.
-
July 5, 2011
3. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton boarded the HMCS Montreal in an embroidered Erdem sheath, patent leather pumps and a tan envelope clutch.
-
July 5, 2011
4. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo previewed Giambattista Valli’s couture collection in a lemon Topshop dress, Plexiglas Charlotte Olympia clutch and gold lace-ups.
-
July 5, 2011
5. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung rocked out at the Wireless Festival in a denim jumper, quilted motorcycle jacket, Louis Vuitton bag and leather sandals.
July 5, 2011
