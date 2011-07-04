Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
July 4, 2011
1. Ali LarterWHAT SHE WORE Ali Larter took in the Jo de Mer beachwear collection at an L.A. luncheon sporting a ruffled Haute Hippie sundress and nude peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress added edge to her floaty floral design with a chunky double-wrap belt.
July 4, 2011
2. Claudia SchifferWHAT SHE WORE Schiffer made the school run in a sheer blouse and a Stella McCartney denim skirt accessorized with nude sandals, a print scarf and a Ferragamo satchel.
July 4, 2011
3. Catherine Middleton
WHAT SHE WORE The Duchess of Cambridge attended a Canadian reception in a bird-print Issa shirtdress and espadrille wedges.
July 4, 2011
4. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kardashian dropped by the Vera Wang boutique in head-to-toe white accented with a neon Birkin bag.
July 4, 2011
5. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE Meester hit an N.Y.C. press conference for Monte Carlo in an off-the-shoulder Carven dress accessorized with Alexandre Birman sandals and an Yves Saint Laurent tote.
