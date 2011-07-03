Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 3, 2011
1. Alexis BledelWHAT SHE WORE Alexis Bledel watched the opening night performance of Zarkana in a belted Twelfth Street by Cynthia Vincent maxidress, braided sandals and a leather envelope clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress brought Southern charm to the big city in a prairie ready design paired with western accents.
-
July 3, 2011
2. Beyonce KnowlesWHAT SHE WORE Beyonce entered the Charles de Gaulle airport in a print romper and patent leather Louboutins.
-
July 3, 2011
3. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE Bilson shopped Beverly Hills in denim cutoffs styled with a tweed blazer, a blush Line & Dot button-down and leather booties.
-
July 3, 2011
4. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow helped launch Beyonce's new album in an silk chiffon Isabel Marant tunic and crisscross Givenchy sandals.
-
July 3, 2011
5. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE Belle exited an L.A. restaurant in a floral Madewell dress and leather booties.
July 3, 20111 of 5
Alexis Bledel
