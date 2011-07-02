Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 2, 2011
1. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE Selena Gomez stopped by the SiriusXM radio studio in a Robert Rodriguez shirt and shorts by Nuj Novakhett.
WHY WE LOVE IT Houndstooth is officially making a comeback! The singer gave her retro houndstooth shorts a modern twist by styling them with killer boots and a sheer top.
-
July 2, 2011
2. Julia RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts filmed a Late Show with David Letterman appearance in a ruffled shift, oversize blazer and black Louboutins.
-
July 2, 2011
3. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Huntington-Whiteley sat down with Regis and Kelly in a silk ensemble from The Row and nude stilettos.
-
July 2, 2011
4. Jayma MaysWHAT SHE WORE Mays posed backstage at Good Day L.A. in a BCBG Max Azria LWD and patent Jimmy Choo pumps.
-
July 2, 2011
5. Claudia SchifferWHAT SHE WORE In London, Schiffer toted a whip-stitched Salvatore Ferragamo messenger bag and paired it with flared denim and a yellow button-down.
