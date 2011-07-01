Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
July 1, 2011
1. Jennifer AnistonWHAT SHE WORE Jennifer Aniston walked the red carpet for the L.A. premiere of Horrible Bosses in a Balenciaga minidress with Versace sandals, Fred Leighton gems and a Ferragamo clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT This is not-so-basic black at its best! The actress complemented her amazing body with a curve-hugging beaded LBD.
July 1, 2011
2. Cameron DiazWHAT SHE WORE In Spain, Diaz promoted Bad Teacher in black and white separates topped with gold jewelry, including a Paige Novick cuff.
July 1, 2011
3. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE Beyonce enjoyed a London shopping trip in a marigold peplum dress and platform pumps.
July 1, 2011
4. Julie BowenWHAT SHE WORE For the L.A. premiere of Horrible Bosses, Bowen stood tall in a beaded single-shoulder dress accented with H. Stern and Ippolita jewelry, peep-toes and a satin bag.
July 1, 2011
5. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE The Duchess of Cambridge attended an official welcoming ceremony in Canada sporting a lace Erdem design accessorized with nude L.K. Bennett pumps and a matching clutch.
