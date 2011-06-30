Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
June 30, 2011
1. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE Heidi Klum unveiled her Hamptons magazine cover in a sequin Monique Lhuillier design, glitter Jimmy Choo stilettos and stacked pave bangles.
WHY WE LOVE IT The radiant beauty added light-catching accessories to her glimmering cocktail dress for head-to-toe sparkle.
June 30, 2011
2. Katie CassidyWHAT SHE WORE At the Good Day New York studio, Cassidy paired a contoured Rachel Roy sheath with maroon heels, earrings from Dana Rebecca Designs and a Cartier bangle.
June 30, 2011
3. Gabrielle UnionWHAT SHE WORE Union hit the Transformers: Dark of the Moon premiere in a lace LBD and platform booties.
June 30, 2011
4. Rose ByrneWHAT SHE WORE Byrne arrived at the season premiere of Damages in an embroidered Valentino dress, silver Kotur roll clutch and mirrored Gio Diev pumps.
June 30, 2011
5. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE Gomez attended a press event for Monte Carlo in a ruffled dress, leather heels and gold jewelry from Melinda Maria.
June 30, 2011
