Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 28, 2011
1. Penelope CruzWHAT SHE WORE Penelope Cruz got a star on Madrid's Walk of Fame in a draped Roksanda Ilincic dress and cork Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT Hot, hot, hot! The Spanish beauty kept it sexy and simple in a spicy red number.
-
June 28, 2011
2. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Huntington-Whiteley made an entrance at the U.K. Transformers: Dark of the Moon premiere in a midnight blue Burberry gown.
-
June 28, 2011
3. Selita EbanksWHAT SHE WORE Ebanks walked the Larry Crowne red carpet in a beaded Marchesa minidress, stacked bangles and leopard print Christian Louboutin pumps.
-
June 28, 2011
4. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Hathaway paired a colorblock Prada column with Chopard jewels and a satin purse at the White Tie and Tiara Ball.
-
June 28, 2011
5. Taraji P. HensonWHAT SHE WORE At the Hollywood Larry Crowne premiere, Henson was red hot in a knit Herve L. Leroux dress, diamond Lorraine Schwartz ring, Ofira earrings and glitter peep-toes from Christian Louboutin.
June 28, 20111 of 5
Penelope Cruz
WHAT SHE WORE Penelope Cruz got a star on Madrid's Walk of Fame in a draped Roksanda Ilincic dress and cork Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT Hot, hot, hot! The Spanish beauty kept it sexy and simple in a spicy red number.
WHY WE LOVE IT Hot, hot, hot! The Spanish beauty kept it sexy and simple in a spicy red number.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM