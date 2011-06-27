Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 27, 2011
1. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE For the L.A. premiere of Don't Be Afraid of the Dark, Katie Holmes accented her backless Contrarian New York design with Lanvin pumps and a bracelet and a diamond Jennifer Meyer necklace.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress's cute cocktail dress had it all: a chic navy hue, a figure-flaunting design and handy pockets.
-
June 27, 2011
2. Hilary SwankWHAT SHE WORE Swank attended the International Indian Film Academy Awards in an embroidered Elie Saab fishtail gown, diamond jewelry and a colorful Judith Leiber clutch.
-
June 27, 2011
3. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kardashian served as a Project Runway judge in a black and white Givenchy shift, stacked bangles and sky-high Louboutins.
-
June 27, 2011
4. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington hit the BET Awards in an acid green Michael Kors column, Lana Jewelry earrings, a metallic Kotur clutch and patent leather Christian Louboutin heels.
-
June 27, 2011
5. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE At the Berlin Transformers 3 premiere, Huntington-Whiteley dazzled in a sequin Naeem Khan gown.
