Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
June 26, 2011
1. Jessica Alba
WHAT SHE WORE Jessica Alba helped launch Carla and Leo’s World of Dance in a printed Issa caftan, Adeler and Victor Velyan cuffs, Isharya earrings and a Loewe lizard clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT Talk about maternity chic! The actress dressed her baby bump in a vibrant summer style.
June 26, 2011
2. Cameron DiazWHAT SHE WORE Diaz exited The Daily Show's studio in zip-up J Brand jeans, nude stilettos and a leather tote.
June 26, 2011
3. Pippa MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton shopped London in a printed wrap dress and white wedges.
June 26, 2011
4. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE Gomez visited a Miami radio station in a floral blouse, dark denim and suede peep-toes.
June 26, 2011
5. Kate MossWHAT SHE WORE Moss styled striped Isabel Marant pants with a blazer, red leather bag and ballet flats in London.
