Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 24, 2011
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Diane Kruger took the plunge at the Paris amfAR Inspiration Gala in a draped YSL dress and the label's black sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Too hot to handle! The actress worked her gown's killer combo of a scorching hue and daring neckline.
-
June 24, 2011
2. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE Mendes unveiled her Thierry Mugler fragrance campaign in the label's winged column, vintage Fred Leighton diamonds and silver Louboutins.
-
June 24, 2011
3. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE At a Monte Carlo screening, Gomez made an entrance in a periwinkle J. Mendel dress and crystal Judith Leiber clutch.
-
June 24, 2011
4. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE Watts suited up in a slim black design for Thierry Mugler's N.Y.C. event.
-
June 24, 2011
5. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Huntington-Whiteley wowed at a Moscow press event for Transformers: Dark of the Moon in a silk jersey Michael Kors gown and blush heels.
June 24, 20111 of 5
