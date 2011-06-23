Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
June 23, 2011
1. Sofia VergaraWHAT SHE WORE Sofia Vergara dined at a Harry Winston collection launch in a lace Marchesa confection and satin peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT The always sexy star looked positively stunning in a demure design that accentuated her famous curves.
June 23, 2011
2. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE At a screening of The Ledge, Palermo worked a tangerine Victoria Beckham shift, Sondra Roberts appliqué clutch and leopard print platforms.
June 23, 2011
3. Cate BlanchettWHAT SHE WORE Blanchett took in a Sydney Theatre Company performance in a black and white ensemble including a printed Tee and plumed heels.
June 23, 2011
4. Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE Dunst headed to a Wimbledon match in a floral dress and gold stilettos.
June 23, 2011
5. Ali LarterWHAT SHE WORE Larter paired a Rachel Zoe Collection striped blouse with black shorts and the label's leather boots at an InStyle dinner honoring the stylist.
