Look of the Day
June 21, 2011
1. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Olivia Wilde attended the Maui Film Festival in a Vivienne Westwood Gold Label gown and glittering YSL sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT A floating floral gown with a sultry neckline made for the perfect combination of sugar and spice.
June 21, 2011
2. Courteney CoxWHAT SHE WORE Cox hit the Critics' Choice Television Awards in a python-print tunic from Lanvin.
June 21, 2011
3. Busy PhilippsWHAT SHE WORE Philipps picked up a trophy at the Critics' Choice Television Awards in a sapphire Juan Carlos Obando dress and chrysoprase jewelry from Irene Neuwirth.
June 21, 2011
4. Cat DeeleyWHAT SHE WORE For the Critics' Choice Television Awards in L.A., Deeley paired a Dolce & Gabbana lace shift with strappy Zara sandals.
June 21, 2011
5. Cameron DiazWHAT SHE WORE Diaz stood tall at the N.Y.C. premiere of Bad Teacher in a Chanel ultra-mini accessorized with Casadei pumps and Cartier gold.
