Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 19, 2011
1. Eva LongoriaWHAT SHE WORE The actress returned to Capitol Hill in a two-tone Victoria Beckham shift and plum pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT No wonder this label is a style staple for Eva Longoria. The colorful, shapely styles are always a perfect fit.
-
June 19, 2011
2. Halle BerryWHAT SHE WORE Berry co-hosted a benefit for New York City's Family Justice Centers in a houndstooth Z Spoke by Zac Posen sheath and alligator Bally pumps.
-
June 19, 2011
3. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE Watts took in Stella McCartney’s resort collection in the designer's cropped blazer, eyelet tank, red shorts and espadrille wedges.
-
June 19, 2011
4. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Lopez left her London hotel in an embellished Herve Leger by Max Azria bandage dress, white Louboutins, an Adeler cuff, BaubleBar earrings and diamond Le Vian rings.
-
June 19, 2011
5. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum attended a press event for Shameless in a butterfly print dress from Lyn Devon and woven Dolce & Gabbana peep-toes.
June 19, 20111 of 5
Eva Longoria
WHAT SHE WORE The actress returned to Capitol Hill in a two-tone Victoria Beckham shift and plum pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT No wonder this label is a style staple for Eva Longoria. The colorful, shapely styles are always a perfect fit.
WHY WE LOVE IT No wonder this label is a style staple for Eva Longoria. The colorful, shapely styles are always a perfect fit.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM