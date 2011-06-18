Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 18, 2011
1. Cameron DiazWHAT SHE WORE In Moscow, Cameron Diaz worked a tweed Chanel jacket, J Brand denim leggings and suede Casadei heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The Bad Teacher actress pumped up the volume of her neutral ensemble with coral stilettos and bold red lips.
-
June 18, 2011
2. Whitney PortWHAT SHE WORE Port sipped iced tea at a Snapple event in a beaded shift, leather booties and Tacori jewelry.
-
June 18, 2011
3. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE Beyonce departed from the Nice airport in a colorful minidress and sky-high Louboutins.
-
June 18, 2011
4. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE Gomez belted out a tune at the Experience Monte Carlo concert in an embroidered blouse, short shorts and two-tone Tory Burch sandals.
-
June 18, 2011
5. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE Witherspoon strolled Santa Monica in a printed sundress, cotton cardigan, gold gladiators and a woven Bottega Veneta hobo.
June 18, 20111 of 5
Cameron Diaz
WHAT SHE WORE In Moscow, Cameron Diaz worked a tweed Chanel jacket, J Brand denim leggings and suede Casadei heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The Bad Teacher actress pumped up the volume of her neutral ensemble with coral stilettos and bold red lips.
WHY WE LOVE IT The Bad Teacher actress pumped up the volume of her neutral ensemble with coral stilettos and bold red lips.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM