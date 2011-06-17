Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 17, 2011
1. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE Katie Holmes dressed up for the Crystal + Lucy Awards in a lace Max Mara cocktail dress, suede pumps and a diamond Jennifer Meyer necklace.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress put a feminine spin on black-tie attire with a chic tuxedo-inpired design.
-
June 17, 2011
2. Leslie MannWHAT SHE WORE Mann arrived at a Max Mara dinner in the label's silk chiffon dress, brown stilettos and a yellow Ann Taylor foldover clutch. a
-
June 17, 2011
3. Alicia KeysWHAT SHE WORE Keys worked all angles of her plumed Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci gown at the Keep a Child Alive Black Ball in London.
-
June 17, 2011
4. Krysten RitterWHAT SHE WORE Ritter sparkled at the Bent on Learning benefit in a tiered Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet confection, leather sandals and a silver Edie Parker clutch.
-
June 17, 2011
5. Cameron DiazWHAT SHE WORE In London, the Bad Teacher actress greeted the press in cropped J Brand pants, a black blouse, a gold Ann Taylor bracelet and Casadei pumps.
June 17, 20111 of 5
