Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 14, 2011
1. Liv TylerWHAT SHE WORE Liv Tyler took in the Stella McCartney resort collection in the designer's colorblock shift and nude sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress nailed this season's vibrant trend by styling her eye-catching mini with barely-there accessories.
-
June 14, 2011
2. Kristen WiigWHAT SHE WORE The Bridesmaids funnylady hit the film's Australian premiere in a pleated Jill Stuart halter dress, black pumps and diamond earrings.
-
June 14, 2011
3. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE At the CMA Music Festival, Swift accented a floral D&G dress with bow-topped heels.
-
June 14, 2011
4. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts made an entrance at the Alice + Olivia screening of The Art of Getting By in an embellished Temperley London confection, satin Casadei platforms, Amrapali earrings and KumKum rings.
-
June 14, 2011
5. Lucy LiuWHAT SHE WORE Liu hit the Australian Kung Fu Panda 2 premiere in a tartan Vivienne Westwood design and patent leather Sergio Rossi slingbacks; she finished the look with a fuschia Swarovski clutch and rock crystal H.Stern jewelry.
June 14, 20111 of 5
Liv Tyler
WHAT SHE WORE Liv Tyler took in the Stella McCartney resort collection in the designer's colorblock shift and nude sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress nailed this season's vibrant trend by styling her eye-catching mini with barely-there accessories.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress nailed this season's vibrant trend by styling her eye-catching mini with barely-there accessories.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM