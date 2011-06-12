Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
June 12, 2011
1. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE Leighton Meester promoted Vera Wang's Lovestruck fragrance in London wearing pieced leather leggings and a sheer blouse by the designer, accessorized with Brian Atwood sandals and a Dannijo cuff.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress added a delicate pleated top to tough-girl leggings for the perfect sugar-and-spice combo.
June 12, 2011
2. Jayma MaysWHAT SHE WORE Mays celebrated the opening of Loft's Commons at Calabasas store in the label's blush blouse, tie-dye skirt and knotted necklace.
June 12, 2011
3. Hailee SteinfeldWHAT SHE WORE Steinfeld hit the launch of the Tommy Hilfiger Prep World pop-up shop in a plaid jacket, striped blouse, leather pleated skirt and high-heeled canvas loafers from the designer.
June 12, 2011
4. Joy BryantWHAT SHE WORE Bryant stopped by the Elle Spa at Eden Roc in Miami Beach sporting a sequin tunic, jean skirt and rustic leather accessories.
June 12, 2011
5. Sienna MillerWHAT SHE WORE Miller eyed a London photography exhibit in a simple sweater and boyfriend jeans punched up by Terry de Havilland platforms and a chain-strap Gucci bag.
