Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
June 11, 2011
1. Drew BarrymoreWHAT SHE WORE For a Chanel benefit dinner, the actress wore a textured skirt, blouse and jewelry from the brand with cork Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT Drew Barrymore gave her relaxed, nautical ensemble a boho twist with an intricate floral necklace.
June 11, 2011
2. Amber HeardWHAT SHE WORE Heard helped launch Dior's latest timepiece in the label's cream cocktail dress and patent leather heels.
June 11, 2011
3. Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE Dunst strolled through Soho in a pleated Louis Vuitton print dress paired with a leather tote and metallic peep-toes.
June 11, 2011
4. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE Klum stopped by the Good Day L.A. studio in a sequin tank, skinny capris and suede pumps.
June 11, 2011
5. Thandie NewtonWHAT SHE WORE Newton attended the V-Day fundraiser in an off-the-shoulder peasant dress and gold sandals.
