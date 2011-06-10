Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 10, 2011
1. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE For the first annual Stephan Weiss Apple Awards presented by Donna Karan and Urban Zen, Sarah Jessica Parker paired a vintage-inspired L'Wren Scott dress with metallic peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT Rain, rain, go away! The actress brightened up a dreary day with a breezy lace dress and a sleek chignon.
-
June 10, 2011
2. Kate MiddletonEVENT: The 10th Annual ARK Gala
DESIGNER: Jenny Packham
WHY WE LOVE IT: The Duchess of Cambridge looked pretty (and radiant) in sequin-splashed pink.
-
June 10, 2011
3. Gisele BundchenEVENT: The 39th AFI Life Achievement Award
DESIGNER: Oscar de la Renta
WHY WE LOVE IT: The supermodel wrapped up her shimmering sequin gown with a hot pink bow.
-
June 10, 2011
4. Kristin DavisWHAT SHE WORE Davis hit the Wildlife Conservation Society Spring Gala at the Central Park Zoo in a satin cinch-waist Paule Ka cocktail dress and lace peep-toe booties from Jimmy Choo.
-
June 10, 2011
5. Malin AkermanWHAT SHE WORE Akerman celebrated the Tommy Hilfiger Prep World Pop-Up House in a deep-V chiffon dress, braided leather belt and lace-up sandals, all from the designer, along with a gold bangle from BaubleBar and a Temperley London clutch.
