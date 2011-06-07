Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
June 7, 2011
1. Liv TylerWHAT SHE WORE For the CFDA Awards, Liv Tyler chose head-to-toe Proenza Schouler.
WHY WE LOVE IT What a color combo! The actress glowed in a vibrant woven ensemble.
June 7, 2011
2. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE The mom-to-be arrived at Lincoln Center in a colorblock Diane von Furstenberg dress accessorized with a gold Roger Vivier miniaudiere and Casadei peep-toes.
June 7, 2011
3. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington posed at the CFDA Awards in an embroidered Calvin Klein Collection LWD paired with the label's ankle-strap heels and alligator clutch.
June 7, 2011
4. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Greene brightened up the CFDA Awards in a neon Michael Kors shift accented with the designer’s platform heels, leather box clutch, crystal studs and cocktail ring.
June 7, 2011
5. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr sizzled at the CFDA Awards in a Michael Kors cashmere sarong skirt and cutout bodysuit topped with a leather belt, black sandals and a python clutch.
